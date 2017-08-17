South Korea's Moon says U.S. to Seek Seoul's Approval Before any Action on North Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to seek Seoul's approval before pursuing any option against nuclear-armed North Korea, Reuters reported.

Trump's recent aggressive comments about deploying possible military options underscored his resolve to counter the threat from the North's nuclear weapons and missile programs. 

However, they do not appear to have been made with the intention to take military action, Moon said at a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office. 

Moon urged North Korea not to make further provocations, saying it would face much tougher sanctions that the impoverished country would be unable to withstand if it persists with its nuclear weapons development. 

