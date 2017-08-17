Government Starts a Procedure For Buying New Trains From This Autumn

Bulgaria: Government Starts a Procedure For Buying New Trains From This Autumn

''Our wish is to start a procedure for  purchasing new trains during this autumn, transport minister Ivaylo Moskovski said in the show "This morning" on bTV.

''The  main idea is  the supplier to deliver trains to Bulgaria for about BGN 350 million'',  Moskovski added. 

"I am constantly getting on a train, not only during the summer months," Moskovski noted, insisting that there are trains which are in good condition.

For the new transport corridor between Sofia and Skopje, the Minister announced that the Bulgarian part  'Sofia-Pernik-Radomir' will cost the country about EUR 250 million. There will be also a reconstruction of the section to Gyueshevo border check point at the Macedonian border, whose value will become clear by the end of the year.

Novinite.com recalls, that BDZ, Bulgaria's state railway company, has repaid the remainder of their debt to “Eurofima” (European Company for the Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock), BDZ said on 11 July.

The company paid 5,497,000 BGN to Eurofirma, and have now repaid the remainder of their 13,650,000 BGN debt. The debt to the financing company is now completely settled, informs BDZ.

The original size of the loan was 40 million BGN. It was used to purchase retrofitted rolling stock at the end of 2008.

