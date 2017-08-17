Public Trust in Bulgarian Government Up by 7% for First 100 Days

After 100 days of governance, public trust in the work of Borissov 3 cabinet has increased. 42% approve the work of the government of GERB and United Patriots, results of a survey by Barometer Bulgaria agency shows. It was conducted in the period 11-15 August 2017. The approval for the first 100 days of the government has gone up by 7%.

Answering the question "Do you approve the government's work in the first 100 days in office?", 48% of the respondents have said they do not approve and 10% gave neither positive nor negative evaluation of the work of Boyko Borisov's third cabinet.

For the first time since the government of Simeon Saxe-Coburg Gotha, a Bulgarian government has enjoyed a growing level of approval after the first 100 days.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has traditionally been the highest rated among cabinet officials. This is most likely due to the strong foreign policy activities - his visits to Germany, France, Turkey, and high-level meetings.

The approval for Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov is increasing. He has traditionally been among the politicians with high rating, but obviously his position for reassessment of billions of spending on military aircrafts has a positive effect on the public trust. His intention as a defence minister to restore the Bulgarian military industry has also contributed to the positive assessment.

The signing of the Good Neighbourly Relations Treaty with Macedonia, with which the neighbouring country officially recognizes the common history of Bulgaria and Macedonia, has also been approved by the public. This act, in general, increases the approval for the whole cabinet, as well as for Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who signed the document and was liked by a majority of the Bulgarians for the 100 days of governance.

Despite the dissatisfaction of a group of people with the actions of Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, which were targeted against the noisy disco clubs at the Bulgarian seaside resorts, most Bulgarians have given a positive assessment to these actions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva is also among the approved cabinet members, particularly for the facilitated issuance of ID documents of Bulgarians living abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev who is traditionally among the top rating politicians, has been ranked among the first five of government members. He was appointed by the Prime Minister as Chairman of the Council for Administrative Reform and this reform is highly approved by the Bulgarian public.

The electorate is tired of the constant elections in the preceding years and appreciate the stability provided by the government for normal economic activity. Unemployment, which was a scourge on the Bulgarian society, has now been replaced by a shortage of workforce in entire sectors of the economy which, in turn, inspires optimism and hope for development and thus provides another explanation for the responses in the survey, Barometer Bulgaria said.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television