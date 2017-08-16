School Directors in Bulgaria are Seeking for 3000 Teachers

A month before the start of the new school year in Bulgaria, school directors are looking for mathematics teachers, computer science, language teachers, primary school teachers and teachers for day-to-day training, as well as teachers for pre-school education. This was stated by the chairman of the Syndicate of Bulgarian Teachers (SBU) at the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CITUB), Yanka Takeva, quoted by Darik News.

She said that now the total teachers in Bulgaria are around 93,000 and are seeking more than 3000 teachers , Takeva explained.

According to Takeva there must be a 20% increase in teachers' salaries every year. The aim is to reach a teacher's salary of BGN 1,500, which is also written in the government's program.