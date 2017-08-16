School Directors in Bulgaria are Seeking for 3000 Teachers

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 16, 2017, Wednesday // 17:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: School Directors in Bulgaria are Seeking for 3000 Teachers pixabay.com

A month before the start of the new school year in Bulgaria, school directors are looking for mathematics teachers, computer science, language teachers, primary school teachers and teachers for day-to-day training, as well as teachers for pre-school education. This was stated by the chairman of the Syndicate of Bulgarian Teachers (SBU) at the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CITUB), Yanka Takeva, quoted by Darik News. 

She said that now the total teachers in Bulgaria are around 93,000 and are seeking more than 3000 teachers , Takeva explained.

According to Takeva there must be a 20% increase in teachers' salaries every year. The aim is to reach a teacher's salary of BGN 1,500, which is also written in the government's program. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: school, teachers, job, position, salaries
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria