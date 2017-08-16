Bulgarian Border Police Hands Foreign Drivers Brochures on Road Traffic Rules
Border police officers hand foreign drivers brochures with information on road traffic rules in Bulgaria. The brochures are handed upon entry to the country and are issued in four languages: Bulgarian, Turkish, German and English, the Ministry of Interior said on 15th of august, reported BNT.
In addition to the road traffic rules,the brochure explains penalties and fines for violating the rules, including for not having vignette stickers, if headlights are switched off, use of alcohol and drugs while driving and others.
The initiative is part of the Ministry of Interior’s campaign for improving the road traffic situation in the country.
The brochure you can find here.
