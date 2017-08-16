Bulgarian PM: 'We Reported Tsankov Kamak to the Prosecutor's Office Because That Installation for BGN1b is Not Working'
''The reason for us to report Tsankov Kamak to the Prosecutor’s Office is that the installation, which cost as much as BGN 1 billion, is not working, it is broken. Even now, in the biggest heats when the air conditioners are running at full speed, we can not use energy from it. There must be someone responsible'', Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at today’s government meeting, according to the BGNES.
''With other words, we attack the quality and we ask who will take responsibility'', the Prime Minister firther said.
The Prime Minister stated that all other speculations on the matter are deliberately spread fake news.
Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova has said that the geomembrane of the Tsankov Kamak hydropower dam needs unplanned repair.
