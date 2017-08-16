Young Man with Canoe Drowned in the Sea Near Lozenets

A 31-year-old man from Yambol has drowned while in the sea with his canoe. His body was thrown off to beach at the Coral camping site near the village of Lozenets, police said.

The signal was filed yesterday afternoon, bTV reported.

The police found that the man had entered the sea with his canoe in an unguarded area. However, a strong currensy has probably overturned it. Then the man disappeared into the water.

