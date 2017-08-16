The Albanian Prime Minister Urged Serbia to Recognize Kosovo as a Sovereign Country

Politics | August 16, 2017, Wednesday // 15:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Albanian Prime Minister Urged Serbia to Recognize Kosovo as a Sovereign Country Youtube

The Prime Minister of Albanie, Edi Rama declared that the resolution of the disputes around Kosovo is 'complete recognizing of The Republic of Kosovo from Serbia'. This was reported by Radio B92 citing an intervirw of the Albanian Prime Minister to the Belgradian newspaper Blic. However, Rama adds that if he puts himself in the shoes of the Serbian President Alexander Vucic 'I realise it is easier said than done'.

In respect to the proposition of the Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic who said that the problem could be solved by dividing the territory of Kosovo, Rama said that 'it would not be great to start from there'. 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Albanian PM, commentary, kosovo
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria