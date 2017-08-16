The Albanian Prime Minister Urged Serbia to Recognize Kosovo as a Sovereign Country

The Prime Minister of Albanie, Edi Rama declared that the resolution of the disputes around Kosovo is 'complete recognizing of The Republic of Kosovo from Serbia'. This was reported by Radio B92 citing an intervirw of the Albanian Prime Minister to the Belgradian newspaper Blic. However, Rama adds that if he puts himself in the shoes of the Serbian President Alexander Vucic 'I realise it is easier said than done'.

In respect to the proposition of the Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic who said that the problem could be solved by dividing the territory of Kosovo, Rama said that 'it would not be great to start from there'.