'Explosion' Erupts at London Airport as Firefighters Rush to Scene

The blaze broke out at 10.30am today at London Southend Airport’s perimeter, according to Daily Star.

An airport spokesperson said an Air Livery hangar had gone up in smoke.

Aviation feed Airlive tweeted that it an “explosion” had happened.

Peter Gettings was waiting to board a flight when he noticed the flames.

The 37-year-old physiotherapist was told by airport staff that a hangar was ablaze.

He told Essex Live: "I could see the flames from the terminal… it was really thick black smoke."

An airport spokesperson confirmed firefighters were dealing with an "incident… on the north side of the airfield".

An Essex fire service spokesman said: "The officer in charge at the incident reports crews are making good progress.

"When firefighters arrived at the scene they reported that the large hangar, which is used to livery aeroplanes, was on fire.

"Six fire engines were requested to help tackle the fire. Firefighters are using a aerial ladder platform to pour water on the building from above."

A total of eight crews have been sent to the scene from Southend, Rayleigh, Rochford, Shoeburyness, Hawkwell and Chelmsford.

Easyjet and Flybe operate out of Southend Airport, flying passengers to destinations across Europe and the UK.

No delays have yet been reported from any airline and the airport is open and operating as normal.