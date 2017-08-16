CEM Held the Hearing of Six Candidates for Director of the Bulgarian National Television

The Council for Electronic Media (CEM) decided at today's meeting to allow six candidates to participate in the competition as general director of the Bulgarian National Television, announced the chairman of the regulator Sofia Vladimirova.

They are Sasho Yovkov, Valery Todorov, Thoma Ivanov, Ivan Garelov, Konstantin Kamenarov, Emil Koshlukov.

They are expected to present their concepts to CEM on 21 and 22 August, and the election of the Director General of the Bulgarian National Television will be on August 23.

A total of nine had filed candidacy for the BNT position. Three of them did not continue in the race - Stoil Roskev, Teodor Angelov, Radoslav Glavchev.