Turkey Says Kurdish Iraq's Referendum Could Worsen Situation, Lead to Civil War

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 16, 2017, Wednesday // 14:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey Says Kurdish Iraq's Referendum Could Worsen Situation, Lead to Civil War facebook

A planned independence referendum in Kurdish northern Iraq could make the situation in the region worse and even lead to a civil war, Turkey's foreign minister warned on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region has said it would hold a referendum on independence on Sept. 25, brushing aside international warnings, including from Turkey, that it could trigger conflict with Baghdad.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments during an interview with broadcaster TRT Haber.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mevlut Cavusoglu, turkey, civil war
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria