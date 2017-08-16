Turkey Says Kurdish Iraq's Referendum Could Worsen Situation, Lead to Civil War
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 16, 2017, Wednesday
A planned independence referendum in Kurdish northern Iraq could make the situation in the region worse and even lead to a civil war, Turkey's foreign minister warned on Wednesday, reported Reuters.
Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region has said it would hold a referendum on independence on Sept. 25, brushing aside international warnings, including from Turkey, that it could trigger conflict with Baghdad.
Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments during an interview with broadcaster TRT Haber.
