Dozens Killed in Suicide Attack in Northeastern Nigeria

August 16, 2017, Wednesday
Dozens Killed in Suicide Attack in Northeastern Nigeria

At least 28 people were killed and over 80 injured in triple suicide attack done by women in the city of Mandarari, 25km from Maiduguri, the capital of the Borno state, reported France Press informed by local sources.

Three women activated belts with explosives in frot of the entrance of refugee camp” said representative of the police who are actively fighting the jihadist organization “Boko Haram”.

The first one activated the explosives 6pm local time at the street market in front of the camp. This caused panic and merchants started closing their shops. Just after that two other women activated their explosive devices, which resulted in numerous casualties and injured people.


Tags: Nigeria, suicide bombings, casualties
