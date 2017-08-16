500 People Working in the Summer Resort Sunny Beach are Protesting
Over 500 workers from the summer resort started protesting. Reports BTV.
The reason is the inspections done personally by the Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov. According to local businesses these operations like closing night clubs due to high volume of the music will lead to dissatisfaction of the tourists and subsequently ruin their business. The protesters blocked the main road in Sunny Beach. They chanted:
“Resignation”, Boyko, help us”, “Boyko, stop Valeri”, referring to the Prime Minister.
Waiters and barmans in the resort told BTV that they are worried about their jobs.
