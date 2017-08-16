500 People Working in the Summer Resort Sunny Beach are Protesting

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 16, 2017, Wednesday // 13:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 500 People Working in the Summer Resort Sunny Beach are Protesting btv.bg

Over 500 workers from the summer resort started protesting. Reports BTV.

The reason is the inspections done personally by the Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov. According to local businesses these operations like closing night clubs due to high volume of the music will lead to dissatisfaction of the tourists and subsequently ruin their business. The protesters blocked the main road in Sunny Beach. They chanted:

Resignation”, Boyko, help us”, “Boyko, stop Valeri”, referring to the Prime Minister.

Waiters and barmans in the resort told BTV that they are worried about their jobs.


Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, Sunny Beach, operations
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria