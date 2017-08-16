Over 100 Nations to Participate in Army-2017 Forum

Representatives from over 100 countries will participate in the Army-2017 International Military and Technical Forum, which will be held at the Patriot Center near Moscow, on August 22, confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense, Prensa Latina News Agency.

The event will be opened forthcoming Tuesday and will extend till August 27, during which this Forum will host static and dynamic exhibitions of warfare means in different scenarios, including the Komsomolskoye Lake, as well as the military-themed Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, Kubinka airfield and Alabino training ground in the Moscow Region.

According to Maj. Gen. Roman Kordiukov, The format of the participation has been expanded this year. We expect over 100 states, at least we have received confirmation of a large number of participants. The format of participation of foreign delegations variesâ€' from defense ministers to missions of military attaches,.



The forum will feature the latest examples of weapons and military equipment. Over 200 units that will be exhibited in the dynamic examples have already been transferred to Alabino, he said.



At least 1,000 Russian companies will participate with their prototypes, along with those of nations like Germany, France, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Thailand, China, India and Malaysia, among others.