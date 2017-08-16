NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today. Clouds are Expected to Develop in the Afternoon

The weather will be mostly sunny today.

Clouds are expected to develop in the afternoon, with short rains and the possibility of thunders in some areas.

In Eastern Bulgaria, there will be moderate, sometimes strong wind from North-Northeast.

Maximum temperatures will stand at 28°-33°, in Sofia around 28°, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

