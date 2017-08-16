The Lift in Dragalevtsi Stopped Operating

The lift in Dragalevtsi stopped operating. Last Friday, the lift was damaged and now the owner of ''Vitosha Ski'' checks the cause of the accident, reported bTV. 

The company did not commit to forecasting when the facility would work again.

If you want to get from Dragalevtsi to Cherni Vrah, you have to do it by foot.

