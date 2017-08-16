Facebook and Google Demand in Court Limited Access of Authorities to User Data

The big IT companies demand to restrict authorities' access to user data. Reports Kaldata.

The American Facebook, Google, Apple, and other IT companies have called on the US Supreme Court to seek to restrict law enforcement access to consumer privacy. That's what The Verge reported.

In a legal bulletin filed last night, a group of 14 big companies turned to the Supreme Court asking for solution of privacy issues like access to mobile location data.

The document was signed by companies like Apple, Facebook, Google, Airbnb and Dropbox, who jointly stated that "they believe that the Court should improve the implementation of some doctrines by ensuring that the law realistically interacts with Internet technologies and people's expectations with regard to the privacy of their digital data. "

Technically, companies believe that courts should apply a more flexible approach that truly reflects the expectations of people living in today's digital environment.