With BGN 500 000, the Oldest Building of the Troyan Monastery will be Renovated
The government approved additional expenses for the budget of the Council of Ministers for the amount of BGN 500,000 for the reconstruction and renovation of the oldest building of the Troyan Monastery "Uspenie Bogorodichno" - the wing of Exarh Antim, in 2017 , the government's press service announced.
Funds are provided through a restructuring of expenditure and / or transfers to the central budget for 2017.
