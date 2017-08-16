The coniferous forests in Bulgaria are dying because of a bark beetle invasion. Therefore, more and more forests are drying out in the mountains around Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil and other parts of the country. Reports Novini.

Coniferous forests die at an unprecedented rate, and the number of infected trees grows with each passing month. This is a process that goes around the world. All over Europe, Russia, America. Besides having conifers with high density at an atypical height, we have such climatic factors as drought, high temperatures. This is already reducing the stability of the trees, explains engineer Damyan Damyanov, director of the South-West State Enterprise to BTV.

Between 12 and 15 million acres is the area of ​​coniferous forests in Bulgaria. In the mountains around Sofia the process can change the way the mountains and the whole nature look like. Of the 53,000 cubic meters of contaminated wood in 2012, only for the first 6 months of 2017 dead trees already amount to 400,000 cubic meters of wood. The problem of corrosion and the massive lesions they make comes from the fact that one family of the insect create a generation of 60 small larvae. The decline of coniferous forests around Sofia, Samokov Pernik and Kyustendil is part of a process that began 200 years ago. Instead of pines, mountains and even fields were natural beech and oak forests. The Bulgarians have grown millions of grazing animals and cut down the oaks and beech trees to create pastures, but without trees began erosion. In the 1950s a massive forestation began.