Chinese and Indian Military Clashed in the Himalayas
According to a New Delhi source, Indian soldiers have thwarted the attempt of a group of Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory in the Lahad district. Some of the Chinese wore iron rods and stones. The encounter ended with slight injuries on both sides.
Chinese and Indian troops have clashed in the western part of the Himalayas - an incident that further exacerbates tensions on the border between the two countries. Reports SEGA.
There is currently no official comment on the incident from either New Delhi or Beijing.
