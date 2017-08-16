The Procedure for Electing the Contractor for the Electronic Voting Project has been Launched

On August 11, 2017, the State Agency for Electronic Management, in partnership with the Central Electoral Commission, launched the procedure for the selection of a contractor for the first phase of the project "Construction and implementation of a pilot system for remote electronic voting". This was announced by the Press Office of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The project is among the priorities in the road map in implementation of the Strategy for Development of e-Governance in the Republic of Bulgaria for 2014-2020. The deadline for submitting offers is 17.30 on 21 August 2017. In the framework of the procedure, the study will examine and analyze good practices for remote electronic voting and three remote electronic voting simulations will be conducted. The procedure amounts to 33 333.33 BGN (VAT excluded).

The analysis should provide concrete recommendations for the Bulgarian e-voting system that will be taken into account in the implementation of the main project activity - the establishment and implementation of a pilot system for remote electronic voting.

The study and analysis of the worldwide practices for electronic voting from a distance will determine the parameters of the Bulgarian system for remote electronic voting. The activity will end in October 2017 and should ensure that the best system is implemented in Bulgaria, with the minimum risk of applying an inappropriate technical solution chosen solely on the basis of economic feasibility. Both the technological and legal aspects of systems, their strengths and weaknesses in terms of speed, security, accessibility and functionality of the software will be analyzed.

In the first phase, one of the best-functioning systems will be selected to carry out the three remote electronic voting simulations for fictional parties, coalitions or candidates.

By 18 August this year the results of the procedure for selecting a contractor for the information and publicity activities of the project will be announced.