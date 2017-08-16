Local Authorities in Indonesia are Considering Executing Arsonists

Local Authorities in Indonesia are Considering Executing Arsonists

Against the backdrop of massive fires raging in five Indonesian provinces, a representative of local authorities has proposed a radical solution to address the problem, namely, the shooting of those who have deliberately provoked them, broadcasts Voice of America.

In a state of emergency are the province of Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra, Western Kalimantan and Southern Kalimantan due to the fiery element. Large cities like Pontianak and Pekanbaru are literally smothered by the smoke of 282 forest fires.
It remains unclear why dealing with this constant problem in the country is so difficult.

