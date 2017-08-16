Daughter of Tsvetan Vassilev Charged with Money Laundering

Crime | August 16, 2017, Wednesday // 11:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Daughter of Tsvetan Vassilev Charged with Money Laundering vassilev,bg

The daughter of former banker Tsvetan Vasilev, Radoslava Vasileva, is charged with money laundering. A prosecutor's decree was issued for her detention in the period of 72 hours. This is what Vassilev's wife Antoaneta Vassileva said in an open letter to President Rumen Radev, published on the website of the former head of the bankrupt KTB Bank, reports SEGA. 

"My daughter is charged with money laundering because she bought an apartment in Bulgaria with money donated by her father in Bulgaria in 2013. According to the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office she should have known that this is money of criminal origin, writes Vasileva. In March, she was charged with money laundering too.

The state prosecution has so far no formal notice of a case against Vassileva.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tsvetan Vasilev, daughter, charges
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria