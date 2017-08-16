Daughter of Tsvetan Vassilev Charged with Money Laundering
The daughter of former banker Tsvetan Vasilev, Radoslava Vasileva, is charged with money laundering. A prosecutor's decree was issued for her detention in the period of 72 hours. This is what Vassilev's wife Antoaneta Vassileva said in an open letter to President Rumen Radev, published on the website of the former head of the bankrupt KTB Bank, reports SEGA.
"My daughter is charged with money laundering because she bought an apartment in Bulgaria with money donated by her father in Bulgaria in 2013. According to the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office she should have known that this is money of criminal origin, writes Vasileva. In March, she was charged with money laundering too.
The state prosecution has so far no formal notice of a case against Vassileva.
- » 1658 Liters of Illegal Alcohol was Detained on the Black Sea Coast
- » Macedonian Customs Officers Detained Bulgarian Car with 22kg Marijuana
- » A British Court Sentenced Bulgarian Heroin Trafficker to 14 Years in Prison
- » A US Student will go to Jail Because of Faked Voter Lists
- » Units to Counteract Phone Scams Were Set Up in Several Cities in Bulgaria
- » Two Bulgarians Detained on a Merchant Ship in Spain with 18 Tonnes of Hashish