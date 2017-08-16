Bejing: There are Indications that the Tensions on the Korea Peninsula is Decreasing

There are signs of decreased tensions around North Korea, but the crisis has not yet been overcome.

Chinese Foreign Minister Van I said in a telephone conversation with his German colleague Sigmar Gabriel. Reports RIA Novosti.

"Thanks to the efforts of all parties, the tensions on the Korean peninsula show some signs of weakening, but the August crisis has not yet been overcome, the parties should make joint efforts to its end, "Van said. He added that Beijing is demanding a peaceful solution to the nuclear problems on the Korean Peninsula, that all countries must give true assessments of what is happening and make wise choices based on their attitude to history and people. "