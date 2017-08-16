At the End of June 2017 Currency in Circulation on the Domestic Market Reached BGN 14. 214b

Business » FINANCE | August 16, 2017, Wednesday // 11:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: At the End of June 2017 Currency in Circulation on the Domestic Market Reached BGN 14. 214b pixabay.com

The Bulgarian National Bank has reported that at the end of June 2017 currency in circulation on the domestic market reached BGN 14. 214 billion (EUR 7.3 billion), quoted by Investor.bg

Compared to the end of June 2016, a rise of 12.3% has been marked.

Between April and June, money in circulation grew by BGN 517.7 million, or 3.78% compared to the first quarter. Their growth is 0.90 percentage points lower than reported for the same period in 2016.

The average banknote in circulation at the end of the second quarter of 2017 amounted to BGN 33.30, an increase of BGN 0.01 compared to the end of March and BGN 0.80 compared to the end of last year. For a one-year period, its value increased by BGN 2.01, or 6.42%, due to the higher growth rate in currency circulation of the number of banknotes of BGN 50 and 100.

The share of banknotes in the total value of money in circulation was 97.6%. 

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: currency in circulation, banknotes, money, Bulgarian National Bank
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria