At the End of June 2017 Currency in Circulation on the Domestic Market Reached BGN 14. 214b

The Bulgarian National Bank has reported that at the end of June 2017 currency in circulation on the domestic market reached BGN 14. 214 billion (EUR 7.3 billion), quoted by Investor.bg

Compared to the end of June 2016, a rise of 12.3% has been marked.

Between April and June, money in circulation grew by BGN 517.7 million, or 3.78% compared to the first quarter. Their growth is 0.90 percentage points lower than reported for the same period in 2016.

The average banknote in circulation at the end of the second quarter of 2017 amounted to BGN 33.30, an increase of BGN 0.01 compared to the end of March and BGN 0.80 compared to the end of last year. For a one-year period, its value increased by BGN 2.01, or 6.42%, due to the higher growth rate in currency circulation of the number of banknotes of BGN 50 and 100.

The share of banknotes in the total value of money in circulation was 97.6%.