1658 Liters of Illegal Alcohol was Detained on the Black Sea Coast

1658 liters of alcohol, traded and stored in violation of the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act, were detained by customs officers during inspections in the Black Sea area for only two days. Two separate inspections were carried out - at a hotel, as well as in a restaurant and tax warehouse, the Customs Agency reported.

On 13.08.2017, a customs mobile group checked a warehouse on the ground floor of a hotel in the St. Constantine and Elena resort, where they found 24 plastic tubes with a capacity of 10 liters, there were different alcoholic beverages - vodka, tequila, whiskey, mastic and mint. The total quantity of the retained alcohol is 240 liters, for which documents have not been presented and administrative penal proceedings are pending.

For 45 days (in the period 01.07-15.08.2017), customs mobile groups carried out more than 80 inspections on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast in connection with the intensified measures against the trade and supply of illegal excise goods. Excise sites, as well as shops, hotels and restaurants have been inspected. Through careful analysis and selection of sites, 30% of inspections ended with findings, with 28 521 liters of alcohol being seized for the period.