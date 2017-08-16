Century-old Tree Collapsed and Killed People During a Religious Procession in Madeira

The victims of the fallen old tree during the religious holiday on the Portuguese island of Madeira reached 13 and the wounded were nearly 50. The tragic incident happened yesterday, when a large group of people celebrated the assumption of the Virgin Mary in a botanical garden 5 km from Madeira's main city of Funchal , AP said, quoting the authorities.

This is the biggest celebration of Madeira this year, and many people have been staying at the church in the vicinity of Funchal yesterday.

According to regional health authorities, 10 people have died on the spot, one child has died on the way to the local hospital, a woman died after being brought to the hospital.

7 people are seriously injured. Among the wounded there are five foreigners - French, German, Hungarian and Dutch, according to AFP.

According to local media, the collapsed tree was a 200-year-old oak tree. Regional authorities investigate the reasons for its fall.