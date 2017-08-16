SOLAR SUMMER Festival in Bulgaria Canceled Over Measures Against Loud Music

YALTA's facebook page

The organizers of the biggest festival of electronic music in Bulgaria Solar Summer decided to cancel the event over recent measures against noise in Black Sea resorts in which Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, police, inspectors from the National Revenue, the Food Safety Agency, the Health and Labor inspectorates and others took part.

The festival as to take place on 18 and 19 August in the resort of Sunny Beach.

For more than ten years the event has been attracting thousands of fans of electronic music with performing starts including Fatboy Slim, Armin Van Buuren, Pete Tong, Tiesto and others, quoted by BNR.

Organizers think it is unacceptable to have the music of a top musician stopped and DJ equipment confiscated.

They have said that such news stories will impact negatively on Bulgaria’s image.

In a similar operation recently music equipment was confiscated from a disco club in Sunny Beach, and a DJ was detained for 24h.

New dates are now being negotiated for the ending participation of Adam Bayer and Paco Osuna, most likely scheduled for the end of this year in Sofia.

The purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates, but can also be returned to the offices of Eventim or to the boxes where they were bought, reported bTV. 

