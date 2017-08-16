China has Put into Operation the World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant

Chinese power company Sungrow Power Supply put into operation on the territory of Huainan, in the eastern province of Anhui, the world's largest floating solar power plant. This was announced by China Daily newspaper, quoted by TASS.

Each year, the giant 120,000 solar-powered batteries with 86 hectares water body can produce 40 megawatts of electricity. The service life of the station is 25 years. For this period, the facility must supply approximately 15,000 residential buildings per year. On the surface, the panels are simply floating on the water, and the truth is that at the bottom there are over 1000 reinforced concrete columns that keep the panels in place, according to a manager of the operator, quoted by electronic edition ecns.cn. The long life of the solar park means it is designed to withstand high temperatures, salinity and humidity, which lead to the aging of the facilities in the water. Above the floating power plant there are patrol drones that will first arrive in an emergency situation to inspect and take pictures.