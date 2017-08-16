The Average Bulgarian Spends Most of his Money on Food

Most of Bulgarian spending goes to food, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. Reports Mediapool.

The total cost of a person in a household in the second quarter of 2017 is BGN 1,195 and increases by 11.1% compared to the same quarter of 2016, according to data. In the total, food expenditure (32.5%), followed by housing (16.4%), taxes and social security contributions (13.6%) and transport and communications (11.3%). Compared to the second quarter of 2016, the share of food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 0.7 percentage points and the share of tax and social security expenditure increased by 1.4 percentage points. In absolute terms, all expenses this year are increasing from last year. For food and soft drinks the increase is from 357 to 388 BGN (8.6%), for housing (water, electricity, heating, furnishing and home maintenance) - from 178 to 196 BGN (9.6%), for transport and communications - From health care - from 63 to 69 BGN (11.1%), for alcohol and cigarettes - from 51 to 53 BGN (4.3%), for various goods and services - from 42 to 54 BGN (27.8%).

Consumption of basic foods has hardly changed for the past year. In the second quarter of 2017 the consumption of eggs, fresh milk and fruit increased, while the consumption of bread and bakery products, meat, yogurt, cheese, potatoes and ripe beans decreased, NSI reported. The total average income per person per household in the second quarter of 2017 is BGN 1,355 and increased by 9.4% compared to the same period in 2016. In the total, the highest income comes from wages (56.7%), followed by pensions (26.3%), self-employment (6.8%) and social benefits (3.4%). Compared to the second quarter of 2016, the share of wages increased by 1.9 percentage points and the income from pensions decreased by 3.0 percentage points. In absolute terms, the salary income increased from 679 to 769 BGN (13.3%), from pensions decreased from 363 to 356 BGN (1.8%). Self-employment income increased from BGN 74 to BGN 93 (25.4%). Income from social benefits and benefits increases from 45 to 46 BGN (2.8%).