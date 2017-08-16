Hemus Highway will be Finished by 2025

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 16, 2017, Wednesday // 10:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Hemus Highway will be Finished by 2025 btv.bg

Hemus highway from Sofia to Varna is expected to be built up in seven-seven-and-a-half years, announced Regional Development Minister Nikolay Nankov before the Bulgarian National Television on Tuesday.

This means that the missing 252 km will be built by 2025. The accent in the government's infrastructure management program is the development of Northern Bulgaria and the construction of the Hemus highway, which is a top priority, Nankov said. At the moment, an engineering contract was signed for the construction of 9 km from Yablanitsa to the branch to Teteven on the Hemus highway. The stretch must be designed for a period of six months, after which real construction will begin. This is expected to happen in the spring of 2018.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hemus, highway, construction
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria