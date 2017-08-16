Hemus Highway will be Finished by 2025

Hemus highway from Sofia to Varna is expected to be built up in seven-seven-and-a-half years, announced Regional Development Minister Nikolay Nankov before the Bulgarian National Television on Tuesday.

This means that the missing 252 km will be built by 2025. The accent in the government's infrastructure management program is the development of Northern Bulgaria and the construction of the Hemus highway, which is a top priority, Nankov said. At the moment, an engineering contract was signed for the construction of 9 km from Yablanitsa to the branch to Teteven on the Hemus highway. The stretch must be designed for a period of six months, after which real construction will begin. This is expected to happen in the spring of 2018.