Former chief of staff of the British Minister for Brexit announced that next month he will establish new political party whose aim will be keeping Britain in the European Union, reported Associated Press.

James Chapman said centrist "Democrats" will be formally established at a rally called "National procession for Europe, which will take place on September 9 in London. Chapman worked for the Minister for Brexit David Davis to June. Since then, he is an outspoken critic the British decision to leave the EU.

In a statement released yesterday by the organizers of the rally, Chapman notes that the party's goal will be "to cancel Brexit without a second referendum." Chapman urged members of pro-European views of both the ruling and opposition parties to join him. For the time being, legislators have not responded publicly to his appeal.