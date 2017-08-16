Intercity Bus Burned in Obzor
Source: Pinterest
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Intercity bus burned in the night against Wednesday in Obzor. The 112 signal was received shortly before 4am, bTV reported.
The bus is completely burned. It was parked in front of a block of flats in Obzor. Next to it there was another bus of the same company that was not harmed. There is no evidence of intentional arson, but the case is yet to be investigated.
- » Century-old Tree Collapsed and Killed People During a Religious Procession in Madeira
- » Falling Tree Kills 11 in Portugal
- » Trains Collided in London, 3 were Injured
- » Man Opened Fire in Istanbul
- » London Underground Station was Evacuated Briefly because of Damaged Train
- » Car Crashed into a Pizzeria in a French City
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)