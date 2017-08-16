Intercity Bus Burned in Obzor

Society » INCIDENTS | August 16, 2017, Wednesday // 10:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Intercity Bus Burned in Obzor Source: Pinterest

Intercity bus burned in the night against Wednesday in Obzor. The 112 signal was received shortly before 4am, bTV reported.

The bus is completely burned. It was parked in front of a block of flats in Obzor. Next to it there was another bus of the same company that was not harmed. There is no evidence of intentional arson, but the case is yet to be investigated.

