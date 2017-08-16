Owners of restaurants in Sunny Beach Will Protest
The owners and staff of the resorts in Sunny Beach are going on protest. The reason is the noisy checks for violations in the resort at the weekend with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, reported bTV.
According to the industry, this is a bad signal for tourists, it will lead to a tide of customers and will fail their business.
The place and the time of the protest are still being clarified. Yesterday it became clear that because of the shares over the past weekend is postponed the music festival "Solar Summer".
