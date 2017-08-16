Albania Wants no Unification with Kosovo

Solution to Kosovo problem is simple: Serbia must fully recognise the Republic of Kosovo, but being in Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's shoes, I am aware that saying it is easier than doing it, said Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Gazeta Express writes.



“I respect the initiative of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for launching an internal dialogue on Kosovo thus facing directly in an untraditional way with the past,” Albanian PM Rama told Belgrade based daily Blic. He said that when reading Vucic’s op/ed last week calling on Serbian citizens to launch an internal dialogue on Kosovo, Rama “felt the true pain and impressive commitment at the same time,” noting that after his first step, Vucic “has continued to develop a very brave vision for the future of Serbia and Kosovo.”



Albanian PM noted that all should be fully committed to work hard and find a sustainable sright forward and non-traditional solution to this issue. “We should all be aware that a solution to Kosovo issue is in the interest of all, and not only Albanians. The sooner the better,” Rama said.

Commenting on the proposal of Serbian foreign minister, Ivica Dacic, that partition is one of the solutions to Kosovo’s issue, Albanian PM called Vucic’s idea as an “unusual proposal” noting that this will open the way for partition of Serbia, leading to Presheva Valley joining Kosovo or Kosovo joining Albania, and wondered if Serbia recognises such a reality.



When asked about his statement that Albania does not exclude unification with Kosovo if there is no European integration perspective, Rama said that this is “a trivial conclusion” and not a plan, or a threat. “Of course, if we see the horizon of the European integration is closed for our region, than it is not a rocket science forecasting revival of the ghosts from the past,” Rama said.