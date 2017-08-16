Bulgarian Government will Take a Plan to Tackle Poverty

At a regular governmental meeting ministers will adopt an action plan for the period 2017-2018 to implement the National Poverty Reduction and Promotion of Social Inclusion 2020, reported BGNES.

A report on the Action Plan to implement the Strategy for the period 2015-2016 will also be made.

The Agenda also provides for an Action Plan for 2017 to be implemented in the implementation of the National Lifelong Learning Strategy 2014-2020.

At the meeting of the Council of Ministers will be discussed a draft of a decree approving for the estimated distribution of the expenses for holding the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU. Additional spending will be approved for the budget of the Council of Ministers for 2017 and for the Ministry of Youth and Sports for 2017.