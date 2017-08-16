Bulgarian Government will Take a Plan to Tackle Poverty

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 16, 2017, Wednesday // 10:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Government will Take a Plan to Tackle Poverty pixabay.com

At a regular governmental meeting ministers will adopt an action plan for the period 2017-2018 to implement the National Poverty Reduction and Promotion of Social Inclusion 2020, reported BGNES.

A report on the Action Plan to implement the Strategy for the period 2015-2016 will also be made.

The Agenda also provides for an Action Plan for 2017 to be implemented in the implementation of the National Lifelong Learning Strategy 2014-2020.

At the meeting of the Council of Ministers will be discussed a draft of a decree approving for the estimated distribution of the expenses for holding the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU. Additional spending will be approved for the budget of the Council of Ministers for 2017 and for the Ministry of Youth and Sports for 2017.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: poverty, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Council of Ministers, strategy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria