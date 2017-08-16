Six Bids for Bulgaria’s Toll System to be Open Today

The six toll system bids will be open today. Regional Minister Nikolay Nankov said the procedure was scheduled for 17:00. According to him, all candidates who have submitted offers are approved, reported BGNES.

"All appeal procedures have been closed and thus the bids, six in number, will be officially opened at 5 pm tomorrow at the headquarters of the Road Infrastructure Agency," he went on.

''We hope we will succeed. We generated 6 bids'', he added. "It is extremely important for us to implement the system as quickly as possible," said Minister Nankov.

"The provisional price of BGN 200 million may go down a bit," minister Nankov said further.

According to him, it will generate a resource that will only be used to improve infrastructure and safety on the roads in Bulgaria.

The new toll system will include 55% of the roads in Bulgaria and the fees will depend on the quality of the road and the time intervals when traffic is the most intensive.



"We must be flexible with the toll fees," minister Nankov said.

Prices of car vignettes will not be increased after the introduction of the road charging system, the minister further said.