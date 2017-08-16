There Are At Least Three Abandoned Children in Bulgaria per day

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 16, 2017, Wednesday // 09:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: There Are At Least Three Abandoned Children in Bulgaria per day archive

''There are at least three abandoned children daily in Bulgaria'', Ombudsman Maya Manolova said in the show "This morning" on bTV.

In her words, the cases of throwing a child in a garden or in a garbage can only be the tip of the iceberg. In fact, half of the abandoned children are abandoned in the foster home, the Ombudsman said.

According to her, there is a profile of the mother who takes such a step. Usually she has no income, no permanent job, no home and no living allowance, unmarried.

Statistics show that most children are abandoned during the holidays when these mothers feel the most helpless, dropped out of society and without any support, "she added.

In her view, it is necessary to strengthen the work of the social and health services.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Maya Manolova, children, abandoned, foster homes
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria