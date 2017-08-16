There Are At Least Three Abandoned Children in Bulgaria per day

''There are at least three abandoned children daily in Bulgaria'', Ombudsman Maya Manolova said in the show "This morning" on bTV.

In her words, the cases of throwing a child in a garden or in a garbage can only be the tip of the iceberg. In fact, half of the abandoned children are abandoned in the foster home, the Ombudsman said.

According to her, there is a profile of the mother who takes such a step. Usually she has no income, no permanent job, no home and no living allowance, unmarried.

Statistics show that most children are abandoned during the holidays when these mothers feel the most helpless, dropped out of society and without any support, "she added.

In her view, it is necessary to strengthen the work of the social and health services.