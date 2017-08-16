Bulgarian Borovsko Treasure Will Be Displayed in Norway

Bulgarian Borovsko treasure has been transported to Norway where it will take part in an international exhibition “Legends in Gold. Thracian Treasures from Bulgaria”, reported BNT.

The opening of the exhibition will take place in Bryggen Museum in the town of Bergen on 1st of September. It is financed under the Norwegian Cooperation programme.

The valuable find was accidentally discovered by tractor drivers in 1974 while ploughing a field in the area of Borovo town in Rousse region, North Bulgaria.

It consists of five silver objects gilded with gold. According to archaeologists, Borovsko treasure dates back to the 4th century BC. It is among the most valuable discoveries in our country since the Thracian era.

The original is stored and displayed at the National Museum of History in Sofia, and a copy of it can be seen at the Regional Museum of History in Rousse.