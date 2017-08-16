Britain Vows that There Will be 'No Return' to Hard Irish Borders of the Past After Brexit

Britain Vows that There Will be 'No Return' to Hard Irish Borders of the Past After Brexit

Britain vows that there will be "no return" to the hard Irish border of the past after Brexit as it attempts to defuse a deepening row with Ireland, The Telegraph writes.

The Government says that it wants to avoid "any physical border infrastructure" between Ireland and Northern Ireland under plans for new customs arrangements with the EU. 

Whitehall officials told The Telegraph that the EU will be legally responsible for any hard border imposed after Brexit and insisted that the UK is determined to be flexible on the issue. 

In a paper the Government will dismiss suggestions that the customs border could be shifted to the Irish Sea, warning that the idea is "not constitutionally or economically viable".

Tags: UK, Brexit, borders, irish, ireland
