Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Visit the United States in September, 2017

President Rumen Radev will visit the United States in September.

The head of state will take part in the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will be opened on September 12 in New York, USA, the presidential press secretariat announced.

