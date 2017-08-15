Bulgarian Minister of Tourism: 'Late Night Police Raids Mar the Image of Bulgarian Sea Resorts

"Our resorts and the fun spots they offer is what attracts millions of tourists to the Bulgarian seaside every summer. The latest late night noise pollution checkups launched by deputy PM Valeri Simeonov and carried out by patrols of the local police departments along the southern coast may chase the tourists away just two weeks before the official end of this year's season," Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova told Standartnews.

"I think that each resort should have a "loud zone" with discos and late night beach bars, and a "quiet zone" where the tourists can enjoy the peace and quiet that they have come here for," she went on.

"These midnight raids of the seafront night clubs orchestrated by Deputy PM Simeonov," are likely to have a negative impact on Bulgaria's image as a top seaside holiday destination in Southeastern Europe," minister Angelkova added.

In conclusion she said that the inspections of the tourism ministry are carried out exclusively in daytime and have nothing to do with Simeonov's nocturnal anti-noise campaign.

Source: StandartNews