Macedonian Customs Officers Detained Bulgarian Car with 22kg Marijuana
pixabay.com
Customs inspectors from 'Blaze' border checkpoint near Kosovo detained a Bulgarian car with 22 kg of marijuana, reported bTV.
The car has been driven by a Bulgarian citizen from the village of Belyakovets, Veliko Tarnovo Municipality.
Right before the check, the Bulgarian has claimed that there was nothing suspicious in his car.
25 packages with cannabis has been found.
The man co-operated with a Kosovo citizen by agreeing to transfer the marijuana for 3000 euros. The Bulgarian citizen will be subjected to a temporary measure of imprisonment - 30 days in prison.
