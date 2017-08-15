Theresa May to Visit Japan on August 30 for Trade, Security Mission

British Prime Minister Theresa May will make an official visit to Japan from August 30 to September 1 to discuss defense and security cooperation as well as trade and investment opportunities, according to a Downing Street statement published Tuesday, writes Politoco.

It will be May’s first official visit to Japan as prime minister. She’ll meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe for the first time in his backyard. The pair met at the G20 summit in Hamburg last month, at her country house Chequers in April and at the U.N. General Assembly in New York last year.

May will be accompanied by a delegation of business leaders. The delegation will “showcase the strength of British business, the shared confidence in the U.K.-Japan economic relationship as we leave the EU, and the potential for future growth,” the statement said.