Bulgarian Minister of Energy: 'Energy Sector Needed Sustainability and Predictability'

‘’The main priorities of the Bulgarian energy sector are currently guaranteeing energy security, liberalizing the gas and energy markets, extending the life of Units 5 and 6 of Kozloduy NPP and finding a solution for the project for a second nuclear power plant in Belene.’’

This is what Bulgarian Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova has said, according to BGNES.

‘’In 2014, the energy sector was in a state of collapse, but thanks to the measures taken by parliament, including legislative ones, it is now stable’’, she further said.

According to her words Bulgaria now has to build on what has been achieved during the second cabinet of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, adding that the energy sector needed sustainability and predictability.

Minister Temenuzhka Petkova presented the main priorities of Borisov 3 Cabinet's management program in the energy sector for the period 2017-2020. She explained that "the energy strategy is one of the most important objectives in the management program".

"This document will give an idea of ​​how the sector will develop by 2030 with a horizon of 2050," added Petkova. The strategy will be developed with the involvement of all sides which are interested in. Parliamentary political forces, sectoral organizations and scientific circles are invited.