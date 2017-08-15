Trains Collided in London, 3 were Injured
Source: Twitter
Three people suffered after two trains collided in London, writes the British Daily Mail.
The incident took place on the roads of the Waterloo Station in the central part of the UK capital during the busy hours when many people go to work. A freight train crashed into a passenger railroad that derailed as a result of the impact. Medical teams from Waterloo helped the wounded at the scene of the incident. "Fortunately, none of the victims were hospitalized," a spokeswoman for the health services said.
