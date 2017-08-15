Bitcoin Keeps on Breaking Records
The price of Bitcoin reached new record this Moday, continuing its growth from the weekend mainly due to the high demand in Japan, reports Investor.bg.
The price of Bitcoin reached USD 4 330,71 overpassing the previous record of USD 4 225,40 according to data of the specialised website CoinDesk.
Just in the last week the market capitalization of Bitcoin increased by USD 15 Billion. From the beginning of the year the value of the cryptocurrency rose with 320%.
