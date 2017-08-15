Statistics Show Growth of Incomes and Spending in Bulgaria

The total income average per member during the second quarter of 2017 is 1 355 BGN and increases by 9.4% compared to the same quarter of 2016. The highest relative share of income within the total income is this from wages and salaries (56.7%). The relative share of income from pensions is 26.3%, from self-employment - 6.8% and from social benefits - 3.4%. The relative share of income from wages and salaries increases by 1.9% compare to the second quarter of 2016 and the income from pensions decreases by 3.0%, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The nominal income by source average per capita during the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016 changes as follows:

Income from wages and salaries increases from 679 BGN to 769 BGN (by 13.3%);

Income from pensions decreases from 363 BGN to 356 BGN (by 1.8%);

Self-employment income increases from 74 BGN to 93 BGN (by 25.4%);

Income from social benefits increases from 45 BGN to 46 BGN (by 2.8%).

The relative share of monetary income into the total income during the second quarter of 2017 is 99.0% and the share of income in kind is 1.0%.

Statistics show also, that the total expenditure average per household member during the second quarter of 2017 is 1 195 BGN and increases by 11.1% in comparison to the same quarter of 2016. The greatest share in forming the total expenditure has expenditure on food - 32.5% as well as expenditure on housing - 16.4%, taxes and social insurance contributions - 13.6% and transport and communication - 11.3%.

The relative share of expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages compare to the second quarter of 2016 decreases by 0.7 pp, the share of taxes and social insurance contributions increases by 1.4%. The expenditure by group average per capita increases as absolute values during the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter of 2016 as follows:

food and non-alcoholic beverages - from 357 BGN to 388 BGN (by 8.6%);

housing (water, electricity, heating, furnishing and maintenance of the house) - from 178 BGN to 196 BGN (by 9.6%);

transport and communication - from 122 BGN to 135 BGN (by 11.2%);

health - from 63 BGN to 69 BGN (by 11.1%);

alcoholic beverages and tobacco - from 51 BGN to 53 BGN (by 4.3%);

miscellaneous goods and services - from 42 BGN to 54 BGN (by 27.8%).

The consumption of main food products average per household member during the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter of 2016 does not change considerable. Increase is observed in the consumption of eggs, milk and fruit. Decrease is observed in the consumption of bread and paste products, meat, yoghurt, white cheese, potatoes and dry been. The consumption of vegetables and meat products is without change.