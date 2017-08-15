Man Opened Fire in Istanbul

Man armed with a shotgun open fire in Istanbul, reported RIA Novosti.

He climbed in top of the roof of a building in Esenuart neighborhood in the European part of the biggest Turskish city and started shooting with his shotgun. There were no injured people during the incident but there are a lot materian damages, mainly to parked vehicls.

Police and ambulances arrived on site. The officials are trying to persuade the shooter to surrender.