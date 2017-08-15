Man Opened Fire in Istanbul

Society » INCIDENTS | August 15, 2017, Tuesday // 13:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Man Opened Fire in Istanbul Source: Twitter

Man armed with a shotgun open fire in Istanbul, reported RIA Novosti.

He climbed in top of the roof of a building in Esenuart neighborhood in the European part of the biggest Turskish city and started shooting with his shotgun. There were no injured people during the incident but there are a lot materian damages, mainly to parked vehicls.

Police and ambulances arrived on site. The officials are trying to persuade the shooter to surrender. 

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: shooter, Istanbul, incident
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria