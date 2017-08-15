Today Bulgaria honors the Memory of the Dead Doctors and Medics
At a ceremony in front of the Monument of the Fallen Medics in Sofia, representatives of the state, the Medical Union, the Red Cross and the trade unions honoured the memory of all doctors, nurses, policemen, volunteers and citizens who were killed while saving human lives, reported '24 Chasa' Newspaper.
The day has been officially celebrated since August 15, 2012, but was announced as early as 2005 at the initiative of the editor-in-chief of the ‘’Bulgarian Doctor’’ Newspaper.
On August 15, 1963, Only 26-year-old Dr. Stefan Cherkezov rescues 47 people from a burning bus. The next day he has died of his wounds. Since 2004, in many hospitals are honouring all the medics who have died in the course of their duty.
